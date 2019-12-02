Plans submitted for up to 160 new homes in Clitheroe

A massive new housing development could be coming to Clitheroe with up to 160 homes.

Gladman Developments Ltd has submitted plans with Ribble Valley Borough Council for the houses on land off Henthorn Road in the town.

According to the proposals, the development will comprise up to 160 houses, a public open space, landscaping, a sustainable drainage system an dan access point for vehicles . In planning documents submitted as part of the application, Gladman said the development would meet the housing needs of the area and would be delivered over two parcels of land north and south of Henthorn Road.

A range of densities and house types are proposed to meet local need and 30% affordable housing will be delivered in accordance with current adopted planning policy and 15% of the housing will be provided on site will for people aged over 55.

The documents state: "There is a substantial backlog, under delivery and acute affordable housing need in the borough. The outline planning application is made in the context of the government’s requirement to boost housing land supply and the presumption in favour of sustainable development.There have been no planning applications on the site itself. However, there have been applications approved which border the north east boundaries of both parcels. The Core Strategy identifies that there has been a need for accommodation for older people ‘for a number of years’. Given that there has historically been little provision of accommodation for older people and that the older population is set to significantly increase, the provision of 15% of the units on site for older people is a significant benefit of the scheme."