Plans submitted to redevelop former Pendle school into Islamic teaching centre

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a listed former Pendle church school into an Islamic teaching centre.

The plan relates to the Grade II listed former St Bartholomew's School in Exchange Street, Colne.

The plan

The applicants are the nearby Madina Mosque in neighbouring Chapel Street, and the plan includes creating a single-storey extension to the back, side and front of the exisitng building.

Pendle Borough Council has invited comments which must be submitted by June 15th.

A petition against the plans has so far been signed by 1,140 people.