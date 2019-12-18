Police appeal for missing Burnley teenager (16)

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jamie-Lee Wilkinson from Burnley.

Jamie was last seen around 11pm yesterday (Tuesday, December 17th) in the Ribble Avenue area.

She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with short blonde hair worn in a ponytail. Jamie wears glasses and was last seen wearing a cream teddy bear fleece with a blue fleece underneath, black leggings and black trainers.

Jamie has links to Blackburn, Burnley and Colne.

PC Ryan Nolan, of Burnley Police, said: “We are very concerned about Jamie-Lee’s disappearance. We would urge anyone who knows where she is to come forward.

“We would also ask Jamie-Lee, if she sees this appeal, to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1621 of December 17.