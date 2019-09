Officers investigating racially-aggravated criminal damage in the Coal Clough area of the town would like to speak to this man.

The CCTV image has been issued after the incident on August 13th at approximately 9pm.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "If anyone has any information regarding this individual please can they email 7633@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call 07779972781 referencing log 1371 of the 13th August."