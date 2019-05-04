Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old Pendle girl

An appeal has been launched by police for the whereabouts of Tracey Hughes who was last seen yesterday at 6-45pm in TK-max, Colne,

Police believe the teenager from Trawden is with another girl of a similar age.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "She is a white female, with an orange complexion due to a fake tan, of slim build, with long black hair tied in a bun.

"She was wearing light blue jeans, a pink hoodie and bright green Nike trainers. If you have seen this female or know of her whereabouts please ring police via 101 quoting log number LC-20190503-1527."