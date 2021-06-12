Police appeal to find missing Pendle man

Ian is described as 6ft 2ins, of slim build and walks with a hunch. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, green hood coat, blue skinny jeans and tanner loafer shoes. He had a mustard shirt underneath his hoody. He is clean shaven and was wearing a black face mask. He was last seen carrying a blue suitcase.

A police spokesman said: "Ian has been missing from his home address since 4-50pm on June 9th and has links to Nelson, Burnley and Fleetwood. We are appealing to anyone who can offer information as to the whereabouts of Ian and would ask that anyone that can do so contacts us on 101 quoting log number 377 of 11/06/2021."