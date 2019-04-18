Police appeal to trace Colne family following young man's death

Police are appealing for help tracing the next of kin of a young man who died earlier this month.

Max Ibbotson died on April 2nd at his home in Pickup Street, Accrington, at the age of 24.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Police have since been unable to trace Mr Ibbotson’s next of kin, though they believe he may have family in the Colne area.

PC Emma Lougheed, of Lancashire Police, said: “A young man has sadly passed away and so far we have been unable to locate his family to let them know.

“Anybody who can help us trace them is asked to get in contact as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should email 8079@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or contact us on 101 quoting log number 345 of April 2nd.