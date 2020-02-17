Police concern for missing Pendle woman

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Colne.



Claire Grimes was last seen at around 11am on Sunday in the Argyle Street area of Colne. She is known to use buses to get around the local area and she often travels to Manchester city centre.

Claire is described as being 5ft5in. tall, large build with gingery blonde shoulder length hair. Her hair was tied up. She was wearing dark green jogging bottoms, black pumps, with a purple jumper around her waist. She was carrying a pink bag and also had a plum colour coat.

For any sightings of Claire, please call 101 quoting 1253 of February 16th.