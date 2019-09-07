Police concern over missing Nelson man

Police have said they are increasingly concerned about a local missing man.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Christopher Brown who has been missing since September 1st.

Christopher is from Nelson but is known to have links to the Keighley area of Yorkshire.

He is described as being a white male, skinny build, 5ft 4in. tall with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue top, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue and grey tartan lumber jack jacket and black work boots.

Any sightings please contact Lancashire police on 101 with log number 1198 of 1st September 2019.