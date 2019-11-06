Police concern over 'out of character' missing woman from Higham

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 51-year-old woman who has gone missing from home in Higham.

Donna Gadd was last seen on Wednesday, November 6th at around 7-25am on Acres Brook Road in Higham.

She is described as being around 5ft 8in. tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair cut in a bob.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy padded coat, blue checked pyjama top and bottoms and black ankle boots.

PC Pete Law, of Burnley Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Donna as it is out of character for her to go missing.

“We are asking anyone who has seen or heard from her, or knows where she may be, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Similarly we would urge Donna, if she sees this herself, to get in touch and let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting log number 271 of November 6th.