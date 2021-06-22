Police growing concerned for missing Burnley man (40)

Tony Barker, who is from the Burnley area, has not been seen since 11-45am on Monday.

He is described as white, 40 years old, 5ft. 7in. tall with short, dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap, khaki jacket, jeans, and trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting the log number LC-20210621-1404.