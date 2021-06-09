Police invite public to join them in litter pick day in Nelson

Police officers in Pendle are spearheading a community clean up today in Nelson

Part of the force's community engagement, officers are working in partnership with Pendle Council. Any volunteers who would like to help them are more than welcome.

Bags and litter pickers will be provided but volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves.

The team are in the Marsden area, including Marsden Park, from 9am.

At 10:30am they will be in Southfield including Walverden school, Pine Street and surrounding streets.