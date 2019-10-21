Police officer punched in Brierfield while trying to help injured man

A police officer has been assaulted in an early morning disturbance.

Officers from Team 4 were called to an incident on Walter street, Brierfield, at 5-45 am. One of the officers, PC Burrow arrived on scene and was met by a man who was bleeding from the back of his head.

A spokesman for Nelson, Brierfield and Barrowford Police said: "The man was advised we would request an ambulance for him to which he did not like. The man began to throw punches at PC Burrow. He was quickly detained using reasonable force and was arrested for police assault. He was then taken to hospital to have his head injury treated."