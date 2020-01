Villagers in Whalley and car drivers are being asked to be vigilant after several incidents of vandals leaving nails and tacks on a busy road.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "We have had several calls over the last four weeks regarding nails and tacks that have been placed on Mitton Road near to Abbey Farm View. Please can everyone be vigilant and if they see anything suspicious please ring 101 quoting log number Lc-20200120-0916."