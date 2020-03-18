Popular parkrun in Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley falls victim to coronavirus

Popular weekly running event, parkrun, has fallen victim to the pandemic.

Announcing that the Burnley, Pendle and Cltheroe parkruns will be suspended until at least the end of this month, parkrun organisers said the decision had been taken in line with public health advice.

Burnley parkrun has been cancelled until at least the end of the month due to the coronavirus.

The closure affects all parkruns across the UK and could run into April to bring all parkrun countries into the same time frame.

Held at Towneley Park in Burnley, Holt House in Colne and Clitheroe Castle, parkruns are free weekly communty events that take place all around the world.

Burnley parkrun attracts an average of 250 runners while there are usually 80 in Colne and 90 in Clitheroe. Last year a junior parkrun was also launched in Padiham.

Parkrun chief operating officer Tom Williams said: "We will update parkrunners regularly and aim to communicate important information as soon as is appropriate.

"We know that this message may be a difficult one for you to receive, and many people will be wondering what to do without their regular weekly catch-up.

"Please rest assured that we are working hard to develop our strategy so that we are able to support the health and happiness of parkrunners around the world during this difficult time.

"Remaining active is incredibly important, and we are working on ways to encourage and support that, however please do not arrange group gatherings at your parkrun venues whilst parkrun events are suspended."