'Pre-loved' markets to make a comeback in Burnley

Burnley Council is bringing back a weekly bric-a-brac market due to popular demand.



Traders will have the opportunity to trade every Wednesday, from March 18th, on a casual basis selling good quality 'pre-loved' items in Burnley Market Hall.

An antique and bric-a-brac market used to be held every week in the former open market site which closed in 2016.

“Shoppers asked the council to bring the market back and we’ve answered their call,” said Coun. Gordon Birtwistle, the council’s executive member responsible for the market hall.

“Bookings are now being taken to trade and we’re hoping the weekly sale will attract more customers to the market hall. It’s a great opportunity to browse, banter and pick up a bargain.

“The fact that the items are used and being recycled means it’s tapping into the climate change agenda to help save our planet by re-using items rather than buying new.”

Anyone interested in trading on the market is asked to call Marie or Andy on 01282 477188.