Pride Month charity boost for Burnley Youth Theatre’s LGBTQ+ group ‘After the Rain’

The East Lancashire bakery is donating 10% of sales from their limited edition ‘Pride Taster Boxes’ while raising awareness of the group to its social media audience.

When Finch Bakery asked on social media for any local LGBTQ+ charities they could support, 'After the Rains' workshop leader, Ollie Daley, jumped at the chance.

He rang the bakery straight away telling them how much the support would mean to the young people who attend the weekly sessions.

'After the Rain' was set up by Ollie and Karen Metcalfe in 2016, and has gone from strength to strength in exploring and celebrating LGBTQ+ culture through the arts – developing projects and movements which increase visibility of the North-West’s LGBTQ+ community.

Ollie said: “We were honoured to be chosen as Finch Bakery’s LGBTQ+ charity for Pride Month.

"Any donations and support will help sustain the group so we can continue to give LGBTQ+ young people a safe space to express themselves. Thanks, Finch Bakery.”

'After the Rain' hosts weekly creative sessions at Burnley Youth Theatre for school years 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 (up to age 25 for LDD) every Tuesday, 6pm – 7pm.