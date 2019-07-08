Primary school science teacher is top of the class

A primary school teacher has gained top marks for her excellent science teaching.

Angie Macgregor of Castercliff Primary Academy in Nelson was praised at the ENTHUSE Celebration Awards where she received an 'Excellence' award in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) teaching for Primary.

Held at the Royal Society in London, teachers from across the UK came together to celebrate their phenomenal achievements in creating a world-leading STEM education for all young people. Many of the winners have used a mix of professional development, engagement with local employers and activities within their community to inspire their students.

The judges for the competition said: “Angie has been nominated for the way that science has been embedded and developed within the school. She has moved science and wider STEM from a fairly low base to being a crucial embedded part of the whole school, including termly science enrichment activities, often involving STEM Ambassadors from the community and further afield.

"A shining example of how science can be transformed in a school, given the right person and the right support.”