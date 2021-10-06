Pupils become norse warriors during Viking 'invasion' at Brierfeld primary school

Hrothgar led the 'raid' on class four at Holy Trinity RC Primary School before taking pupils to his 'camp' which was set up in the hall.

He started with a talk about Viking warriors, showing the children a range of replica weapons and armour.

Throughout the day, Hrothgar, also known as Viking expert Roger Barry, covered trading, the gods, life and death, gender roles, food and drink, runes, which are the letters in a set of related alphabets and traditional games.

Hrothgar the Viking visited class four at Holy Trinity RC Primary School in Brierfield last week.

The children and staff thoroughly enjoyed the day and all of them were dressed up as Vikings.

Hrothgar involved the children in story telling sessions and had them acting out various roles which helped them learn more about life as a Norse Man.

