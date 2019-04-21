Questions asked over work at listed former Colne restaurant

A Colne councillor has posed a question about the future of a former restaurant in the town.

Coun. Tony Greaves has written to Pendle

Council’s planning manager Neil Watson to ask what is happening at the former hotel at the Langroyd Hall in Colne.

Questions are being asked about the work that is taking place at the Langroyd.

It is reported to be conversion to apartments which needs change of use planning permission.

It is also a Grade 2 listed building and needs listed building consent for any alterations (inside and outside). This does not seem to have been sought, according to the Lib Dem councillor.

Coun. Greaves said: “Everyone wants to see the historic hall renovated to heritage standards and brought back into use.

"But people need to go through the proper planning system and this does not seem to

have taken place in this instance.

"There is a danger of a protracted

dispute if inappropriate work takes place, at a cost to both the owners and the council.

“I hope it can all be resolved as quickly as possible.”