Race night is a winner for Colne Utd and Rosemere Cancer Foundation

The race night

Colne United, currently competing in the East Lancashire Football League, hosted the event at The Crown Hotel in Colne where past and present players, staff, and fans helped to raise £1,216.

Half of the money raised will be used to help with the ongoing running costs of the club, with the rest being donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation. The landlord of The Crown Hotel and friend of the club, Noel Buckley, was this year diagnosed with testicular cancer and received fantastic support from the charity, based in Preston.

Dan Hill, chief officer of Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Colne United for choosing to share the proceeds from its race night with us. We have had support from a number of grassroots football clubs over the years and know that the events they organise are always good fun with a great turn-out so we wish everyone involved in the organisation of the evening the very best.”