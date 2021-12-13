Radio 1 DJ Greg James urges his one million followers to sip a gin and support Pendleside Hospice

The popular DJ posted a screenshot to his one million followers on Instagram this morning of a Burnley Express story about his efforts to raise money for the hospice alongside his pal, Bunley's England cricketer Jimmy Anderson.

Jimmy (39) and his cricket-mad co-presenters Greg James, musician and ex-indie band Maccabee member Felix White, and businessman Matt Horan have donated £10,000 through their Go Well charity fund.

The money was raised by sales of their own branded spirit Go Well Gin which is distilled and bottled by Batch Gin in Burnley.

The Tailenders James Anderson, Greg James, Felix White and Matt Horan celebrate their own branded gin which raised £10,000 for Pendleside

Their Go Well Fund aims to support people through charities across the country who have been adversely affected by Covid-19.

And Greg was certainly pleased with the response, going off his Instagram post this morning.

Greg wrote: "Something cheerful

"This is a lovely (and very funny) write up. @jimmya9 wanted to donate £10,000 to @pendlesidehospice as they looked after his grandad.

"We’ve been blown away with the response to @gowellgin and there are only a few bottles left if you want some for Christmas. It’s absolutely delicious and it’s helping raise thousands of pounds for some wonderful charities.

"The gift box one comes in a case made from recycled @graynics bats, includes a coaster and a signed Christmas card from us.

"Also, the Spicy Mango one is my favourite. It’s genuinely amazing.

"Go well!

"Ps. CELEBRITY FRIENDS "

Pendleside was the first to be chosen by Jimmy – who has flown out to Australia for this winter’s Ashes series – after his grandad Danny Atkinson was cared for by the hospice before he died in hospital aged 82.