Rain fails to dampen spirits at Clitheroe Food Festival

Despite the torrential downpours, thousands of people descended into Clitheroe to enjoy a feast of delicious food, drink and entertainment

More than 100 stallholders packed out Castle Street, the town's market and surrounding streets, as the popular annual event cemented its position as one of Britain's top gastronomic attractions.

A huge array of wonderful foods, from organic meat and dairy produce made from traditional Lancashire breeds to handmade pies and pastries and a feast of fruit and vegetables packed with authentic, home-grown flavours, was on offer for thousands of foodies who travelled from far and wide to sample a feast of riches on offer.

Meanwhile, cheeky dinner ladies Rita and Freda, the slapstick performers The Comedy Waiters and Mad Science kept young and old alike entertained, with several marquees offering live music dotted around town. Holmes Mill also got in on the act, with their own live acts, and Bowland Beer, on offer until late. And The Grand added some tasty morsels to the festival with music and theatre shows to help celebrate Lancashire’s culinary excellence.

A spokesman for Clitheroe Food Festival hailed the event a huge success. He said: "What a marvellous day Saturday was! Thanks so much to all our fabulous exhibitors who supplied us with all the food and drink, to the incredible street entertainers who kept us smiling through the rain, to all of the wonderful volunteers and helpers who made the day run as smoothly as possible, but most of all to the gorgeous people who despite the weather warnings, turned up to eat, drink and support all the effort put in by everyone!

"We hope you all enjoyed it. We are already excited to plan for next year!"