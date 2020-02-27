Rallying call for former Burnley classmates to take on the challenge of Pendle Pub Walk

A former Burnley woman has thrown down a challenge to old schoolfriends to take part in an annual event that attracts around 2,000 people.

Morag Wynne would like as many former students from her old schools, St John's RC Primary and also St Hilda's RC High schools, to join her on the Pendle Pub Walk in June.

Morag (far left) on the Pendle Pub Walk last year with (from left to right) Joanne Boyle, Carol Biddulph, Julie Craig and Sharon Norman (front)

She took part for the first time last year with four old friends and they raised the fabulous total of £500 for Pendleside Hospice.

This year Morag has set a challenge of raising £1,000 and she hopes to get more on board for the walk which takes place on Saturday, June 20th.

Morag, who lives in Preston, said: "We had such a good time. It was hard work but worth it for such a good cause and we were very proud of ourselves for raising such an excellent amount."

The friends who joined Morag last year were Joanne Boyle, Sharon Norman, Carol Biddulph and Julie Craig. They all went to school together at St John's and also St Hilda's from 1976 to 1981.

The walk, which is organised by Pendleside Hospice and members of Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club, raises money for Pendleside, with £5 of each registration fee going to local charities supported by the rotary club.

This year it is expected that over 2,000 walkers will take part in the 10-mile walk , which is made up of a combination of countryside and road-walking.

The walk is a circular route through some of Pendle’s most scenic countryside including Fence, Barley, Roughlee, Blacko, Higherford and Barrowford.

Along the route there will be official venues offering refreshments and live entertainment.

Anyone who would like to join them is asked to contact Morag on 07516828446 or email her at moragwynne2@gmail.com