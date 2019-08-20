Record entries at sunny Sabden Horticultural Show

Despite the dreadful weather of the previous week, the sun came out, dozens of folk flocked to Sabden Horticultural Society's annual show and it proved to be a record breaker.

There were more than 620 entries - 160 up on last year - and despite the wind and rain wreaking havoc in many people's gardens, there was a wonderful display of flowers and vegetables. Not to mention the beautiful handicrafts and art, baking, photography, eggs and children's handiwork, all on display in St Mary's Community Hall.

Society secretary Mrs Betty Clarkson, who was organising her 40th show, said it had been a brilliant afternoon with an outstanding number of exhibits and so many people going along to support it. And as always society members served home-made refreshments throughout the afternoon and sold raffle tickets to boost funds.

The show was opened by the clerk to Sabden Parish Council, Mrs Angela Whitwell, who said she had attended her first Sabden show 33 years ago and been amazed at the quantity and quality of exhibits then. And it has never ceased to amaze me every year since, whether it's an early or late season, wet or dry, there is always plenty of produce on display and a wonderful display of exhibits in all the classes, she said. "It's lovely to hear that there are more exhibits than ever and to see the community coming together joining in and supporting the show."

Villager, Eric Howson, won the main prize in show, the Alan Green silver rosebowl, for the second time, and said that despite the weather it had been a great year for growing flowers.

Award winners:

Alan Green silver rosebowl for most points in members' classes: Eric Howson. Alan Cliff rosebowl for best floral exhibit in members' classes: Ann and Keith Pedder. Friedricke Devaney trophy for best floral exhibit: Ken Ridehalgh. Florence Crabtree trophy for flowers: Ken Ridehalgh. Peter Burnett trophy for best vegetable in members' classes: Ronnie Platt. Fred Cottam trophy for tray of vegetables: Alun Parfitt and John Hartley. Ernie Sedgwick cup for onions: E. Moorcroft. Mr and Mrs Speak cup for vegetables: Ken Ridehalgh. Clarkson-Dewhurst cup for heavyweight potatoes: Liz Smith (10lb 2oz.)

Irene Metcalfe trophy for best floral arrangement in class 1: Christine Woodward. Barbara Leeming trophy for best floral arrangement in class 2: Christine Woodward. Mr & Mrs Harper cup for best floral arrangement in classes 3-6: Eileen Dyson. R. Wallace cup for roses: Ken Ridehalgh. Pendle Furniture cup for unusual shaped vegetable: K. Yardley. Roy Newby trophy for best pot plant in members' classes: Eric Howson. Sydney Spencer trophy for best pot plant: Janet Pilkington. Albert Cockerline trophy for best gladioli in members' classes: A. and K. Pedder. Amos Sedgwick cup for gladioli and Bill Campbell trophy for dahlias: Ken Ridehalgh.

Marbill Cup for handicrafts: Diane Evans. David Swannick cup for adult art: Christine Potter. Ann Calvert award for handicrafts: Olive Doyle. Joseph Wood cup for baking: Lily Wharton. Harold Norcross tray for baking: Diane Evans. Joseph Green cup for baking: Pam Holden. Sabden WI cup for home economics: Lily Wharton. Neil Campbell cup for best children's exhibit: Alycia Ballinger. Miss Alston cup for children's painting: Alycia Ballinger. Henry Mortimer cup for endeavour: Xanthe Dyson. Badger Wells trophy for photography: James Doyle. Pendleside Trophy for photography: Pat Wallis. Trophy for best egg in show: Pam Holden. Jack Haythornthwaite trophy for eggs: Samuel Jackson.