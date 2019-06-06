Record support for Pendleside Hospice Corporate Challenge

A record number of businesses from Burnley and Pendle came together for the launch of Pendleside Hospice’s 2019 Corporate Challenge at The Landmark in Burnley.

Representative from 50 businesses were fizzing with fundraising ideas for the challenge, which launched on Saturday and will end on September 30th.

Each team was given £50 to kick-start their fundraising and the race is now on to turn this into the most amount raised for Pendleside Hospice.

Last year’s challenge raised £157,036 for the hospice – an increase of £60,000 on the previous year – and it’s hoped this year will be another bumper year of fund-raising.

Janet Barnes from Burnley and Pendle Slimming World, who are taking part in the challenge again after raising the most cash in 2018, shared the secrets to their success with the businesses at the launch.

She said: “We’ve been asked a lot about how we managed to raise almost £29,000 for Pendleside last year, but all I can say is keep it simple and be enthusiastic about every fundraiser you do. We’re lucky in that we have a network of groups taking part but they’re already excited about getting started.

“This is the fourth year we’ve taken part in the Corporate Challenge and we’re aiming to reach £100,000 raised by Slimming World in total. We have loads of fundraising ideas in the pipeline already, including clothes donation bags – another really simple way to add to your total.”

Christina Cope, head of Corporate Fund-raising at Pendleside Hospice, was pleased with this year’s level of signups.

She said: “It was a fantastic sight to see – 50 teams all ready and raring to get going! In addition to being creative and arranging their own fundraisers, they’ve all been encouraged to take part in our hospice events such as the Pendle Pub Walk (June 15th), Burnley 10k (July 21st) and the Velocity Zipline in North Wales (September 21st).

“2018 was such a brilliant year for the Corporate Challenge but we’re confident this year will be just as good, if not better. We have to raise £3million a year to keep the hospice operational and this challenge plays a huge part in our fundraising mission.”

This year’s Corporate Challenge is sponsored this year by Stitch-It, of Barrow, near Clitheroe. Stitch-It provides garment embroidery and workwear services. The final total and award winners will be announced in November.

To sign up for the Corporate Challenge or to find out more about what it involves, call the fundraising team on 440120, email fundraising@pendleside.org.uk or visit www.pendleside.org.uk