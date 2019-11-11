Remembrance Sunday 2019: Ribble Valley falls silent to honour The Fallen

Large crowds gathered on Remembrance Sunday in town and villages in the rural borough to honour the war dead.

The commemorations in Clitheroe, organised by Clitheroe Town Council, began just after 9am with a procession, led by the Town Crier Roland Hailwood and Clitheroe Town Band, from the Town Hall via Church Street, Wellgate, Lowergate, King Lane, Market Place and Church Street to Clitheroe Parish Church.

Clitheroe residents remember the fallen soldiers. Picture by Ken Geddes

The service commenced at St Mary’s at 9-30am and concluded at 10-30am. There was a second procession from St Mary’s to the Cenotaph via Church Street, Market Place, Castle Street and Castlegate to remember those who lost their lives in conflict.

The Service of Remembrance, conducted by the Rev Andy Froud, began at 10-45am and incorporated the two minutes’ silence at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, there was a short procession to the United Reformed Church, Castlegate, where refreshments were served.

The national “Pause to Remember” took place at the Castle Gates, Clitheroe, at 11am today with Clitheroe Town Mayor, Coun. Stewart Fletcher. For the past few weeks, local traders honoured Clitheroe’s fallen by displaying a soldier in a mourning pose in their windows.

Meanwhile, in Whalley and Billington, dozens of people turned out for the annual Remembrance Day Parade, which began from Billington Gardens for the march to Billington War Memorial for a wreath-laying service. The parade was led by the Accrington Pipe Band, Blackburn Sea Cadets and the Mayor of the Ribble Valley, Coun. Stella Brunskill and councillors.

Tributes to the war dead in Billington

Today, on Armistice Day, members of Whalley Royal British Legion observed two minutes’ silence at 11am at the Whalley War Memorial.