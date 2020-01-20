Repairs to historic Clitheroe bridge continue

Repairs have begun on the grade II listed Edisford Bridge, on the outskirts of Clitheroe, after a wall on the Waddington-bound side of the structure was damaged after being hit by a water tanker.

While shorter routes are available for most vehicles, a signed diversion suitable for all vehicle types is in place via Clitheroe, Chatburn, Sawley, Waddington and Bashall Town. Low bridges in Waddington and Whalley mean this is the shortest available route for all traffic including HGVs. The bridge is still open for pedestrians and cyclists, and will remain open throughout the repair work.

Work has begun to repair the historic bridge

Harvey Danson, area highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We know the closure of this bridge will cause some inconvenience, and we're sorry for the disruption, however, we can't allow it to continue being used while the parapet wall is unsafe. We'll be working to repair and reopen the bridge as soon as we can over the coming weeks and are grateful for people's patience."

The full diversion is as follows: Edisford Road - Twitter Lane - West Bradford Road- Waddington Road - Grindleton Road - Grindleton Brow - Sawley Road - Gisburn Road (A59) - Pimlico Link Road- Chatburn Road - Waterloo Road - Whalley Road - Eshton Terrace - Thorn Street - Edisford Road.

The work is expected to take 2-3 weeks.