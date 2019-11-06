Reported sighting of missing Higham woman

Police have reported a sighting of a missing Higham woman they say they are "extremely worried about".

Donna Gadd (51), who also has links to Burnley and Nelson, was seen at around 7-30am today (Wednesday) on Hambledon Terrace in Higham, possibly heading towards Pendle Hill.

Donna Gadd

Before that she had last been seen at around 7.25am this morning on Acres Brook Road, also in Higham.

She is described as being around 5ft 8in. tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown hair cut in a bob.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy padded coat, blue checked pyjama top and bottoms and black ankle boots.

A police spokesman said: "We are continuing to ask people to get in touch if they see her, or have any information about where she may be."

Anybody with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 271 of November 6th.