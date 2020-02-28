Retired Valley teacher scales the heights of Kilimanjaro to keep hearts ticking

A retired science teacher from Langho took his fundraising to new heights when he successfully climbed Africa's tallest mountain.



Alan Hughes-Gooding reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and has almost smashed his fundraising target of £1,500 in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

Alan proudly shows off his medal after completing the London Marathon

The 61-year-old is no stranger to fundraising. Last year, he laced his trainers and pounded the streets of the capital crossing the finishing line of the London Marathon.

Alan, who was head of science at St Wilfred's C of E High School in Blackburn, until he retired in August 2016, has more recently taught at St Augustine's RC High School, in Billington.

Speaking about his latest challenge, he said: "I have wanted to climb Mount Kilimanjaro since 1993 when I saw the snow-capped peak while on a safari with my wife in Kenya and Tanzania.... 27 years later I finally did it! I had a heart attack in 2011 so when I retired three years ago, I wanted to get fit and also raise money for the British Heart Foundation."

He added: "The marathon was hard, but climbing Kilimanjaro was the toughest thing I’ve ever done. They were both fantastic experiences and I hope I’ve shown that even someone who was quite unfit and is not so young can achieve difficult goals with enough determination. Looking to the future I have not planned any more charity challenges as I am enjoying a well-deserved rest, but donations are still very welcome by clicking here: