Reunion will celebrate halycon days of Pendle dance hall that hosted The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix

A reunion to celebrate the halycon days of a Pendle dance hall that played host to some of the world's biggest stars, including The Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix, will be held this weekend.

The get together for people who remember dancing the night away the Nelson Imperial ballroom, which was affectionately known as the Nelson Imp, takes place on Saturday at the Liberal Club in Brierfield.

The poster advertising The Beatles playing at the Nelson Imp in 1963

And this month marks the 44th anniversary since the structure was destroyed in a massive blaze.

Organised by the social media group The Lost Pubs of Pendle and surrounding areas, the event will give people the chance to re-live the days of the famous ballroom where every top band and star of the day made Saturday night appearances and people would queue around the block for tickets.

Built in 1911 the Imp was originally a skating rink, but in 1925 it became a municipal hall. It went on to host a variety of functions including wrestling matches, beauty contests and police balls.

When it was later turned into a ballroom the ceiling was underpinned, which gave The Imp the special acoustics that other venues could not match.

During the 30s, 40s and 50s it attracted some of the greatest dance bands, such as Ted Heath and Joe Loss, but when the 60s arrived, so did the rock stars of the time — stars such as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles and Tom Jones, who were booked by The Imp before the London Palladium!

Local bands also played, including The Hollies, who first appeared on the revolving stage in 1965 along with other icons such as Otis Redding, Bo Diddley and Jimi Hendrix, who all appeared in 1967, as well as The Drifters, Cilla Black, The Who, Adam Faith and Billy J Kramer.

North West leading cover band Alibi will be providing the music at the reunion, playing classic tunes from the Imp days and there is an entry charge of £3 for non members,

The event is on from 7-30pm til late.