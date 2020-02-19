Review: Panto Aladdin with a modern twist is a splendid half term treat for Burnley audiences

The festive season is over but the panto season is alive and kicking at Sion Baptist Church in Burnley town centre this week.

Sion Pantomime Society has been producing a February half-term treat for decades and this week is no exception as 'Aladdin' and his chums have flown in from the mystical East. So if you have no plans this weekend why not take in some good old fashioned live entertainment?

Sion Pantomime Society in Burnley are presenting Aladdin this half term.

You know you want to. Oh yes you do!

'Aladdin' is one of the most popular pantos of all time - and the Sion crew gave it their all on their opening night.

This is a group with a great mix of experience and youth, with some cast members who have been treading the boards for nigh on 40 years while others are relative newcomers. A winning combination.

This Aladdin story has some quirky modern twists to it - with Google and Alexa in the mix - but it is basically the age-old story of Aladdin falling in love with the off-limits Princess Jasmine and foiling the best efforts of the evil Abanazer in his bid to own the magic lamp and become ruler of the world.

Aladdin is helped in his quest by his crazy family, the amiable Genie of the Lamp and the Lancashire-accented Slave of the Ring. All great fun.

The opening night was a sell-out and with lots of groups of Brownies and Rainbows in the audience it was never going to be a quiet night. That's the beauty of panto though, and if the audience aren't joining in the songs, hissing, booing and shouting "He's Behind You" then you are doing something wrong.

That wasn't the case at Sion. The children loved it - and the adults did too. You knew you were in for a good night when the church minister, the Rev. Richard Booth, began cracking jokes in his opening welcome. (And later went on to perform a funny cameo role in the show.) I think he's missed his vocation!

After a lovely opening number by the well-rehearsed chorus, the fun kicked in. There are some stand out performances, but it is an all-round entertaining family show with probably the most famous panto family - Widow Twankey and her two sons Aladdin and Wishee Washee - outstanding throughout.

Widow Twankey is played with panache by Rhys Roberts in true drag queen fashion. I was thinking he should be on stage at Funny Girls in Blackpool - not on a Burnley panto stage - only to read in the programme notes that he loves musical theatre and drag. He was outstanding with his sparkling mix of warm panto dame and ravishing drag queen. The programme says he has returned to Sion after a long break from performing - so let's hope he stays with the group. Outrageous outfits, magnificent headwear, perfect comic timing and accomplished choreography. He had it all.

Along with her two sons Aladdin and Wishee Washee they are a perfect comedy threesome. Aladdin is wonderfully played by Amy Tattersall, another Sion stalwart who is also musical director. She is a natural as she throws herself 100% into the role - and around the stage - as the amiable character. Even when her mic and her fez got all in a tangle she turned it into a comedy moment and just carried on. And her brainless brother Wishee Washee is a triumph for young PJ Hitchcock, who takes to the role like a duck to water. Confident and comical, he is so likable. At one point he walks round interviewing members of the audience and I reckon we could have a future TV presenter in the making.

My other favourite characters were the Slave of the Ring, hilariously played by Emma Waters in a broad accent, and the two police officers Pep-Si, played by Abby Lawless and Ko-La played by Eloise Clegg, who were very funny. They obviously love the role as the hapless officers and it shows.

Gordon Tattersall is Abanazer - not the scariest of tyrants I must say - but still getting plenty of boos; and Jessica Parsons plays Princess Jasmine rather demurely. Other principals were Marina Murray as So-Shi, Fiona Morris as the Empress of China and Mark Lawless as the Genie of the Lamp. The Genie, disappointingly, doesn't have a huge role in this script but at least he glittered!

The chorus - too many to mention and some very young - were all a credit and performed some good musical numbers.

Director Marcia Turner and Craig Needham's production team managed to pull off the magic carpet scene - with lots of imagination and neon lighting - and it was cleverly done. The scenery was outstanding for an amateur production and colourful lighting effects added to the magic.

So well done Sion for another panto triumph.

The pantomime runs until this Saturday,( February 22nd) at 7:15pm with a matinee on the Saturday at 2:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01282 453295. Adults £8, Children £6.