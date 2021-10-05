Ribble Valley clergy honoured at Blackburn Cathedral

New Canons collated and installed at a recent special service at Blackburn Cathedral.

The Rev. Andy Froud, of St Mary Magdelene Church, was one of 11 new Canons collated and installed at a recent special service at Blackburn Cathedral.

The honour, an appointment by the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Julian Henderson, is in recognition of Canon Froud's outstanding contribution to the life of the church in the Diocese of Blackburn and the wider Church of England.

In addition to his commitments at Clitheroe Parish Church, Canon Froud is priest-in-charge of Chatburn Christ Church, St Leonard's Downham, St Paul's Low Moor and he is also a part-time NHS chaplain at Clitheroe Community Hospital.

The Rev. Andy Froud getting a quick selfie with the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Julian Henderson

Speaking of the honour, the Canon Froud, who is renowned for tackling all his responsibilities with a warmth and positivity that pulls the Ribble Valley community together, said: "It was a big surprise party and such a joyful occasion! I was one of 11 clergy being installed as canons. We didn't know who was attending so when everyone from all over Lancashire got together, it was great to see each other."

He added: "I am grateful to the Bishop of Blackburn and the Dean for this honour. This title will strengthen the links of our parishes with our mother church, the Blackburn Cathedral."

Congatulations also to Ruth Haldane, lay minister for the Diocese who was honoured with the title of Lay Canon.

Ruth, of Clitheroe, has a passion for lay ministry, to enable people to be equipped and envisioned to fulfil all that God has purposed for their lives. Both Ruth and her husband Graham are active members of St James Church, Clitheroe.

Ruth has always known that preaching and teaching is a major part of her ministry as a lay person, and in 2015 she was licensed as a Reader in Blackburn Diocese.

In 2016 she was appointed Deputy Warden of Readers, and in 2020 Warden of Lay Ministry in the diocese. In addition to this Ruth has been involved with lay ministry nationally, working for the Central Readers Council for two years to develop lay training, and then working as a Lay Ministry Consultant.

She is a member of the national Lay Ministry Advisory Group, as well as working on lay ministry projects instigated by Bishop Martyn, Bishop of Leicester. Envisioning others about the new vision for Licensed Lay Ministers, and helping all lay people to be equipped for 21st century ministry is really important to Ruth.