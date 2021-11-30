Ribble Valley community rallies to ensure poor children and teenagers receive a gift on Christmas Day
The Clitheroe Advertiser and Times and the Ribble Valley branch of the Salvation Army's annual festive toy appeal is well under way.
Kind-hearted people in the Ribble Valley are rallying once again to ensure children and young people facing a host of difficulties will at least have a better festive season.
Not only does the appeal exist to ensure no child goes without a gift on Christmas morning, it also aims to provide a delicious festive lunch for the under-privileged and show that the community cares and that no one should be alone on Christmas Day.
Appeal co-ordinator Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Clitheroe Salvation Army, said she is extremely grateful for the toys donated so far, however, she now needs people to buy gifts for older children. She explained: "The toys are coming in steadily, thanks to our kind and caring public. However, we are very short of gifts for the 10 to 16 age groups, both girls and boys.
"We would be very grateful for some help with these ages as people consider donating gifts. These days most gifts have a suggested age suitability on the box, which helps the buyer.
"The Amazon Wish lists are age-related too, to help those who prefer to shop online. Thank you to all who have donated so far, and to those who have donated cash to help us purchase toys to fill the gaps. As always we are taken aback by your generosity and thoughtfulness. To parents who are worried about providing for their children this Christmas, please submit your request as soon as possible to Captain Elizabeth on 07709 351 394."
She added: "Just a reminder to those who are going to be alone, or feel lonely on Christmas Day – there is room on our list for you. Ring Captain Elizabeth to submit your name. There will be a warm welcome for you on Christmas Day."
Toys, or donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army charity shop Monday to Saturday from 9-30am to 3-15pm or at the Skipton Building Society in Market Place. If you are looking to support our Toy Appeal, but are unsure what to buy, the below links will hopefully help. If you buy direct from the links please check the address to be delivered to - Salvation Army c/o 14 Dunster Grove, Clitheroe, BB7 2QL.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2MH1025BCEVDBClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 3-5yrshttps://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/I0D2VZLIPKNVClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 5-7yrshttps://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/20C3ZDFO00WLWClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – 8-12https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/YXFYMLSD2QRZClitheroe Salvation Army Toy Appeal – Teenagershttps://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2JBDKXBVBR7GW