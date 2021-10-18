Ribble Valley households advised on how to recycle waste paper and boxes the right way

The amount of waste paper and cardboard recycled by Ribble Valley households has shot up in recent years to around 140 tonnes a month.

And the boom in online shopping has meant even more waste paper and cardboard is being left out for collection. But high winds are blowing some of it across roads and streets, leaving neighbourhoods untidy and householders disgruntled.

Linda Boyer, Ribble Valley Borough Council’s waste management officer, said: “The white sack service has been valued by local residents for many years, but in recent months there has been an upsurge in the amount of paper and cardboard being left for collection.

“A lot of the waste is being blown over the street, so we are asking residents to help us continue delivering an efficient service by putting it out tidily, flattening or stacking boxes inside each other and putting paper in a white sack.

“And if your white sack is full, or you don’t have one, simply put your paper in one of the cardboard boxes and our lads will take it away.”

Waste paper and cardboard is collected from households in the north of Ribble Valley on the same day as green bins, while in the south of the borough it is collected on ‘blue bin day’.

You can check whether your waste paper and cardboard will be collected on a ‘green’ or ‘blue’ week at ribblevalley.gov.uk.