Ribble Valley Last Night of the Proms concert to honour heroes of the pandemic

An evening of music enjoyed in previous years

The Last Night of the Proms concert to be held on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, will celebrate the truly British spirit of Ribble Valley people during the past 18 months. It will honour veterans from Clitheroe and the surrounding area sharing their Second World War stories, plus a tribute to local heroes of the pandemic and a big "thank you" to the NHS workers and scientists.

Organiser of the festival, Clive Greenwood, said: "We all welcome live music like water in a desert. The concert will be an opportunity of sharing time together and being entertained whilst raising essential funds for many institutions that are the fabric of the community and have been starved of income.

"This will be a truly memorable occasion. In addition to great music performed by a major live music force in the North of England, award winning Championship Section Wingates Band, and climaxing with a flag waving sing along of prom favourites, there will be especially composed poetry and many references to local landmarks and local people who

many will know.

"This event will be a unique and magical journey that will span the realm of emotions and be meaningful. It is about people - local people, and their Great British Spirit. We are grateful to Fort Vale Foundation for their generous sponsorship.”

The event takes place at 7-30pm on November 13th, at The Old School Rooms on Lowergate, in Clitheroe with the bar opening from 7pm. The Royal British Legion will have a pop-up shop and raffle at the event. St Michael and St John's Church and the community centre venue will benefit from entrance fees and bar income.