Ribble Valley man (33) who died in Ibiza holiday tragedy is flown back to UK as donations continue to pour in

Tragic Nathan Aspin with his son Blake

Nathan Aspin (33), also a stepfather-of-two, was with his wife Natalie and son Blake when the "tragic accident" occurred.

It is believed Nathan slipped and fell from a balcony on Sunday, August 15th.

His untimely death has shocked and stunned the close-knit Ribble Valley community who have been donating to help the family ensure Nathan's body is flown back to England.

Businesses have also pledged support with Whalley salon, Kellie Hughes organising its biggest ever raffle with stunning prizes, including a GHD cordless styler and travel hairdryer, £300 worth of hair treatment with Kellie and many more giveaways worth £2,000, in a bid to raise a staggering £20,000 to help the family give Nathan the send off he deserves.

Nathan, who was a heating engineer and ran his own business in East Lancashire, had a huge circle of friends

Devastated Natalie has also set up a fundraising page, which has been flooded with donations within seven days of being set up, with 389 people contributing. The total currently stands at £12,287.

She wrote on the gofundme page just how much Nathan meant to her and everyone around him. "Firstly, can I thank everyone that has already donated. This is massively appreciated and I cannot thank you enough for the help and support you have shown me and my family.

"We lost the most important person in our lives. For those who knew Nathan, he had a huge personality. He was so much fun, he loved life and was known to do silly things and do crazy stunts. Tragically, on this occasion, it has taken his life.

"This was a moment of madness that resulted in a tragic accident. Nathan did not want to leave any of us behind but we are now without him."

In an updated post, she wrote: "Nathan is now with us in Clitheroe. I am still overwhelmed at all the support, including gifts, cards, flowers and words of sympathy.

"What we have achieved so far has exceeded my expectations. We have managed to raise enough money for his return home and to cover some of the funeral costs, which is unbelievable. "Myself and my three children will be forever in your debt for taking this financial burden from us."

Meawhile, devastated friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to a "wonderful, kind hearted and thoroughly fabulous gentleman". Bethany Joanne wrote on Facebook: "Rest in peace Nathan Aspin a man full of life and laughter. Thinking of his wife, son and family at this heartbreaking time. One of a kind mate." While Victoria Warner wrote: "You really was always full of life and always spreading that smile. The laughs you’ve given will be uncountable! Thinking of your family and your little boy. Nathan Aspin my heart aches for them and you."

Anyone wishing to support the family is asked to CLICK HERE.In order to buy raffle tickets, which are priced £5 each, please visit Kellie Hughes Hair Studio in King Street, Whalley or contact the salon on 01254 822323. Once all the tickets have been sold, the raffle will be drawn live on Facebook and the winner announced.

Frankie Bellanca, co-organiser of the raffle, said: "The Ribble Valley is a very tight-knit community. We care about each other and it's terrible what's happened to Nathan. We just want to help Natalie and the boys at this horrendous time in their lives."