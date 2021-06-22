Ribble Valley parents encouraged to sign their children up for FREE summer holiday club with meals
A programme of free activities and healthy meals for the school holidays for children and young people in Clitheroe is available at Roefield Leisure over the summer holidays.
If your child is aged five to 16 and gets benefits-related free school meals, then you may be able to access free activities through the FUN, FOOD and FRIENDS Scheme.
In January 2021 Roefield Leisure and Longridge gym joined forces to create Ribble Valley Wellbeing. The scheme aims to provide, strengthen, and support the health, fitness and mental wellbeing services within the rural borough and local communities. Ribble Valley Partnership will be running the holiday activities and food programme. The HAF programme,
which is funded by the Department for Education, provides free meals and a range of activities/clubs for children who are eligible for free school meals during the school holidays.
A spokesman said: "The programme is a great opportunity for children and young people from 5-16 to get active and meet new friends whilst enjoying and learning about nutritious food. We are working with local providers to make sure there will be a host of energetic, engaging, and fun activities throughout the school holidays. These include sports, creative arts, cooking, fun trips out and much more."
Do you run a Children’s Club? Do you have a kitchen to cook/prepare nutritious food? Ribble Valley health and wellbeing partnership are also looking to engage with a wide network of community-based organisations, including existing holiday care providers, schools, childminders, sports coaching, creative and performing arts providers and many others. The partnership will be able to provide funding, marketing, and support for all providers that take part in this much-needed community scheme. If you are interested in being a part of the funded scheme and wish to know more about how to get involved, please e-mail [email protected] or for more information visit https://www.ribblevalleywellbeing.co.uk/fun-food-friends/David Potts, centre manager at Roefield Lesiure, said: "The HAF scheme is a great community project, which Ribble Valley Health and wellbeing are delighted to be organising and delivering to the children across all aspects of the borough, ranging from Gisburn to Longridge. We are asking all families to register their interest as soon as possible, as well as calling on all organisations who can help to get in touch so we can make this a great success’.
To register your interest in enrolling your child on the Fun, Food and Friends scheme, please e-mail [email protected]