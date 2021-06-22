Ribble Valley parents encouraged to sign their children up for FREE summer holiday club with meals

A spokesman said: "The programme is a great opportunity for children and young people from 5-16 to get active and meet new friends whilst enjoying and learning about nutritious food. We are working with local providers to make sure there will be a host of energetic, engaging, and fun activities throughout the school holidays. These include sports, creative arts, cooking, fun trips out and much more."

Do you run a Children’s Club? Do you have a kitchen to cook/prepare nutritious food? Ribble Valley health and wellbeing partnership are also looking to engage with a wide network of community-based organisations, including existing holiday care providers, schools, childminders, sports coaching, creative and performing arts providers and many others. The partnership will be able to provide funding, marketing, and support for all providers that take part in this much-needed community scheme. If you are interested in being a part of the funded scheme and wish to know more about how to get involved, please e-mail [email protected] or for more information visit https://www.ribblevalleywellbeing.co.uk/fun-food-friends/David Potts, centre manager at Roefield Lesiure, said: "The HAF scheme is a great community project, which Ribble Valley Health and wellbeing are delighted to be organising and delivering to the children across all aspects of the borough, ranging from Gisburn to Longridge. We are asking all families to register their interest as soon as possible, as well as calling on all organisations who can help to get in touch so we can make this a great success’.