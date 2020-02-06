Ribble Valley voluntary groups invited to apply for a slice of £100,000

Voluntary groups in Ribble Valley are invited to apply for a slice of £100,000.

From volunteer drivers ensuring the elderly get to hospital appointments, to groups offering a warm welcome to the lonely, voluntary organisations are the beating heart of the borough.

And despite a 50% reduction in Government grants in recent years, Ribble Valley Borough Council has maintained its support for them, handing out over £100,000 last year, ranging from £50,000 towards a consumer advice service to £500 to a talking newspaper for the blind and visually impaired.

Applications for the next raft of Ribble Valley Borough Council voluntary organisation grants are open until February 21st.

Grants are available towards the cost of projects that are sustainable and support or develop the community.

Applications will only be accepted from constituted organisations operating on a non-profit-making basis and able to provide a memorandum or articles of association indicating their voluntary or charitable status.

Full details and application packs are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk