Road closures for Clitheroe Bonfire and Remembrance parade

On Saturday, November 6th, Eshton Terrace will close between the Franklin Street and West View junction and Parson Lane will close between Bawdlands and Station Road.

The closures, from 8-30pm to 10-55pm, will facilitate crowds leaving the Clitheroe Castle bonfire and fireworks display.

And on Sunday, November 14th, roads in Clitheroe and Longridge will close for Remembrance Day processions.

The following Clitheroe roads will close to all except emergency vehicles from 7-45am to 2pm: Church Brow between St Mary’s Church and Church Street, Church Street between Church Brow and the junction of Market Place and Wellgate, Market Place between Church Street and the junction of Castle Street and King Lane, Lowergate between Wellgate and King Lane, Wellgate between Market Place and Lowergate, King Lane between Lowergate and the junction of Market Place and Castle Street, and Castle Street between the junction of King Lane and Market Place and Castlegate.

And the following Longridge roads will close to all except emergency vehicles from 8am to 3pm: Calder Avenue between Berry Lane and Longridge Civic Hall, Derby Road between Berry Lane and Kestor Lane, Berry Lane between King Street and Derby Road, and Church Street to the Berry Lane junction.