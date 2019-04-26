Rovers star comes to Clitheroe and proves he is a cut above the rest!

Blackburn Rovers hero Craig Conway hung up his boots briefly to raise money for the East Lancashire Hospice

The midfielder, who is also a trained barber, collaborated with Clitheroe’s Form Barber shop, based at Holmes Mill, to auction off haircuts to Rovers fans.

Conway, who is the Player Ambassador for the hospice, said: “After visiting the hospice earlier this year and seeing the fantastic work the staff do, I wanted to try and help out.

“And it was an automatic choice to do something with hair as it’s what I’m qualified to do and it’s something a bit different.”

Forms Barbers have donated a percentage of their takings on the day and a raffle was held featuring Rovers memorabilia including Bradley Dack and Charlie Mulgrew signed boots. Along with the auction, Craig has also set up a Go Fund Me page which he hopes to get him over the £1,000 mark.

In addition, providing a Prosecco Bar and helping to raise money on the day, were Ribble Valley-based solicitors Houldsworth Solicitors, who are East Lancashire Hospice corporate supporters.