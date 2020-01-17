Sabden teens' epic cycle challenge raises an impressive £2,853 for life-saving charity

Clitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil Noah Davies got on his bike and braved "atrocious" weather conditions successfully cycling 170 miles in a day as a thank you to the charity that rescued his younger sister's life.

The 15-year-old was joined by his best friend and CRGS sixth-form pupil Matthew Finegan (17), as they completed the coast-to-coast challenge starting in Morecambe and finishing in Bridlington, in aid of the North West Air Ambulance.

Matthew and Noah ready to hand over the cheque to the NWAA

As reported previously in the Clitheroe Advertiser, Noah’s sister Evie fell out of a tree in Sabden last summer, breaking her hip, pelvis and neck. She was airlifted to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, in Liverpool, where she underwent a series of tests and treatments, including a reconstruction of the hip.

The boys, who are keen cyclists and members of the Team SBHub, wanted to thank the air ambulance for saving her life and for preventing any further injuries by setting themselves a challenge and raising money. They left Morecambe in very wet, windy and atrocious conditions at 7-30am and cycled 210k in just under seven hours. They arrived in Whitby just after 5pm having stopped for lunch and drink breaks along the way. The sun came out in the afternoon which helped to dry them out after the morning's rain.

Speaking about the charity bike ride, Noah and Matthew's proud parents, who live in Sabden, said: "After dipping their feet in the sea at Whitby, everyone celebrated with a fish and chip tea at the seaside - Noah actually had a double portion because he was so hungry! The boys would definitely do it again and have discussed making it an annual event to raise much needed funds for NWAA and other charities."

They added: "We would again like to thank everyone who supported the boys and generously donated towards the fundraising effort. Thanks also to Team SBHub which has worked with Noah and Matthew over many years now making this achievement possible. Matthew and Michelle are also particularly proud of Evie for fighting back to health with a smile on her face throughout. Evie was at Alder Hey Hospital last week and is progressing well. The consultant is happy that her neck and pelvis have healed well. Whilst it will take a lot longer for Evie to recover from the damage to her hip, the latest x-rays look good and she's been told that she can drop down to just one crutch for support. All excellent progress!"