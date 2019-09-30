Scooters 'vroom' into Clitheroe for MOD weekender 2019

Hundreds of scooter enthusiasts and thousands of visitors descended on Clitheroe at the weekend for the annual Ribble Valley Mod Festival.



The popular event - now in its eighth year - started on Friday evening with bands and artists playing at various venues across Clitheroe to packed audiences ready to party.

Award-winning scooter parade

Saturday was the main event, when the scooters rode into town. Despite the morning downpours, the sun came out just in time for the scooter parade. Once again there was an amazing turnout of almost 500 scooters throughout the town. Clitheroe Town Council Mayor and Mayoress, Stewart and Kerry Fletcher were in attendance and presented trophies for the best scooters. Once the scooters were in town the music started and the party kicked off again through into the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokesman said: "Sunday was a quieter affair, but there was still some dancing to be done! Many thanks to the event organisers for the scooter ride and the music. And thanks to all

those who came and enjoyed the weekend. As we say up here in Lancashire 'It were a reet good do!'