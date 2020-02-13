Search is on to find new director for Burnley based pantomime group

A popular pantomime society based in Burnley is on the look out for a new director.

Greenbrook Methodist Church Pantomime Society hopes to find a new director for its production which will be take place in January, 2021.

Based at the church in Greenbrook Road the society has been running for several years, staging many productions. Work begins on the show in September and rehearsals are held on Thursday and Sunday evenings.

Around mid November Sunday rehearsals take place in the afternoon.

Anyone who would like more information about the role is asked to get in touch with Debbie Hargreaves at debz3163@googlemail.com or visit the group's facebook page Greenbrook Pantomime Society Presents