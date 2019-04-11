Search is on to find perfect venue for reunion to celebrate two of Burnley's most iconic nightspots

Plans are on the cards for another reunion to celebrate two of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs...if the right venue can be found.

The search has begun to find the perfect venue to host the party to celebrate the former Cat's Whiskers and Hop nightspots.

Revellers at the last Cat's Whiskers and Hop reunion night in 2017.

Well known DJs Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley are hoping to find a venue close to Burnley town centre that will be large enough to cater for the hundreds of people who are expected to turn up at the event.

The last reunion, held at the town's Project nightclub in Hammerton Street in 2017, was a massive success, attracting hundreds of people and raising £1,200 from ticket sales to Pendleside Hospice.

As Project is unavailable for the event this year, Chris and Steve are hoping another local venue may be willing to open its doors for the reunion which will take place on a Friday night.

The venue must hold at least 250 and provide its own sound and lighting system. Chris and Steve will provide all the DJ gear and equipment such as mixers and decks.

A number of reunions have been held over the years but the 2017 get together was one of the most successful and since then revellers have pleaded for another one to be held.

The Cat's Whiskers, affectionately known as the Cat's was located the foot of Centenary Way and The Hop was on Trafalgar where the McDonald's drive thru now stands.

A reunion page, set up on social media for people to share memories and photographs from the two iconic venues, now has hundreds of members.

Anyone who can help out is asked to get in touch Chris or Steve through facebook.