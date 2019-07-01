Second World War veteran helps to mark Armed Forces Day in Earby

A Second World War veteran was the guest of honour when Earby marked Armed Forces Day this weekend.

Mr Norman Vesty, who served in the Royal Scots Regiment during the war, is thought to be one of the few veterans still remaining in the area.

Lowering the flag

The Rev. Hugh Fielden, Royal British Legion Chaplain, led the service at Earby Bus Station where around 40 people attended. These included the chairman of Earby Town Council, Coun. Chris Tennant, and vice chairman Coun. Vera Cocker.

The chairman of Barnoldswick and District British Legion, Mrs Ann-Marie Benford, delivered the exhortation.

Coun. Cocker said: "Mr Vesty was joined by other serving and ex-service men including Mr James Spence, ex Royal Artillery, as well as the Royal British Legion standard bearer Mr Adrian Lilley, ex Royal Anglian Regiment, who raised the flag.

"It was lovely to be able to welcome so many residents who also attended. Light refreshments were served in the council rooms afterwards."