Sheer delight: Ed Sheeran gets a lot of love at his homecoming gig in Leeds

Opinions of thousands of music lovers attending Ed Sheeran's incredible concert in Yorkshire over the weekend were not divided, in fact united.

For the global superstar never lets his fans down and he failed to disappoint yet again as he took centre stage on Saturday for the final run of his record-breaking Divide Tour.

Clouds parted on Saturday allowing concert-goers to enjoy the music in dry weather after heavy rain the night before where fans definitely needed their wellies and Macs!

The picturesque Roundhay Park - the biggest park in Leeds - was like you've never seen it before, transformed into a festival. The 700-acre site last hosted a massive event when Robbie Williams played in 2006.

Scottish superstar newcomer Lewis Capaldi supported the gig. The "Someone you Loved" singer's name appeared in huge red letters on the stage and he showed off his quirky sense of humour by asking the crowd if they had bought his most recent album "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent". He said: "For those of you who haven't bought my album, you are dead to me!" He provided an impressive voice hitting the high notes with his six songs in 30 minutes and had an entire field singing along with him.

The concert was also supported by rock legends "The Darkness" who wowed audiences and were in jubilant spirits throughout their 45-minute set. In true darkness fashion,they ended with their breakthrough smash: "I Believe In A Thing Called Love."

With 45 minutes left to quickly grab a bite to eat or queue for the toilets, fans rushed to make their way to the stage area eagerly awaiting a glimpse of global superstar Ed Sheeran. They cheered wildly as the Suffolk-born singer and songwriter, armed with his guitar, made his entrance opening with the nostalgic and beautiful tune "Castle on the Hill."

Grinning his way as he confidently played one hit after another, delighting the appreciative audience, the "Shape of You" legend kept the 80,000-plus crowd jumping up and down and dancing their way through his one hour and 45 minute set. The fans were fantastic and their love for Ed was clearly evident. Halifax-born Ed was full of praise for the city confessing "he absolutely loves returning to his Yorkshire roots" and he certainly created an atmosphere on Saturday that will last a lifetime.

Thousands of mobile phones lit up the early evening darkness midway through the set, while incredible light effects lit up the entire stage and everyone, regardless of age, danced and sang along with great enthusiasm as Ed Sheeran interacted with the crowds and belted out "Shape of You", "Galway Girl", "I Don't Care" and many more.

It really was an incredible evening. No wonder the superstar has secured his position as the undisputed number one record seller.