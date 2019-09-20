Shock over sudden closure of Brierfield Post Office

Anger has erupted in Brierfield over the sudden closure of the area's post office.

Local politicians from both sides expressed their disappointment at the news following the resignation of the local Post Master and called on the Post Office to find a solution quickly.

Pendle's Tory MP Andrew Stephenson said he was disappointed that that post office in Colne Road will close next Wednesday at 5-30pm but hoped it would only be a temporary situation.

He added: "Clearly this will be disappointing news for many residents in Brierfield for whom the post office provides an invaluable service.

"The Post Office has informed me it is committed to retaining a branch in Brierfield and is currently investigating a series of options. I will do everything I can to ensure a post office provision is returned to Brierfield as quickly as possible."

Between 1997 and 2010 Pendle lost 17 post offices and 5,000 were lost across the country. Thankfully since 2010 the closures have been stopped, but the temporary closure will be of concern to many.

The Labour leader of Pendle Council, Coun. Mohammed Iqbal has asked for an urgent meeting with Post Office bosses.

He said: “It is wrong for Post Office bosses to give local people a week's notice before withdrawal of services in Brierfield. I have asked for an urgent meeting including Brierfield and Reedley representatives to discuss this service."

Chairman of Brierfield Area Committee Coun. Naeem Ashraf described the situation as "totally unacceptable" while Reedley ward councillor Mohammed Hanif said he was concerned for local elderly and disabled residents who cannot travel elsewhere to use Post Office services."

A spokesman for the Post Office said in a letter to residents: "I would like to assure you that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community. In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited."