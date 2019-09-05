Shuttleworth College and Pendleside Hospice nominated for national awards

Padiham high school Shuttleworth College and Pendleside Hospice have been shortlisted for national awards.

The Careers and Enterprise Company run the nationwide awards in partnership with the Gatsby Foundation. They go to schools, colleges, employers, local areas and providers which demonstrate best practice in careers provision.

Shuttleworth College was nominated for School of the Year in the awards, for an excellent careers programme meeting all eight Gatsby Benchmarks – the Ofsted-recognised standard for world-class careers provision.

The school is lead school for the Lancashire Careers Hub and headteacher Ruth England is on the Lancashire Skills and Employment Advisory Panel.

Mrs England said: “We are thrilled with the nomination for School of the Year. The business and education networks we have been able to build as part of the Careers Hub and working alongside the LEP have been great.

“It is fantastic to see more and more of our young people benefitting from quality encounters with employers and training providers. We look forward to developing these networks yet further this year.”

Pendleside Hospice was nominated for Small to Medium Business of the Year for delivering a tailored careers programme to schools or colleges, with an innovative approach.

Chief executive Helen McVey is an enterprise adviser and the hospice is very proactive in working in its community with schools and colleges and inspiring young people.

She said: "We are thrilled that Pendleside Hospice has been nominated as small to medium business of the year. This is testimony to the time staff from the hospice have given to inspire young people across Burnley and Pendle.

“I would encourage more businesses to support the Give and Hour campaign, investing in both your current and future workforce."

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday September 27th at the Royal Society of Chemistry in London.