Singing and drama adds sparkle to Christmas celebrations at Clitheroe's Abbeyfield

Residents at Abbeyfield Ribble Valley Society put on some glitter for their regular chair aerobics session.

In a busy week, students from Clitheroe Royal Grammar School sixth-form drama group performed some scenes from one of their plays and led the ladies singing carols.

The Christmas party for family and friends was a great success and the ladies are hoping to round off their week with a carol concert by the children from Pendle Primary School, Clitheroe.

Castle View House, in Clitheroe, provides accommodation with a little extra support to enable people to enjoy independent living knowing there is always someone available to provide daily meals and a helping hand.